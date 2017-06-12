Indiana driver dies after concrete chunk crashes through windshield

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities say a man in northeastern Indiana died after a chunk of concrete fell off a trailer and crashed through the windshield of his SUV.

Noble County sheriff’s deputies say Christopher Vanattenhoven, 30, of Garrett, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday around noon along a rural road about 25 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Deputies say a vehicle towing a trailer was passing Vanattenhoven’s SUV when the chunk of concrete fell off the trailer. The SUV veered off the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in a field.

A woman riding in the front passenger seat of the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A juvenile in the back seat of the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

