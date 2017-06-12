× Holtmann introduced as Ohio State head coach

Chris Holtmann made his first appearance as the head basketball coach at Ohio State during a news conference Monday in Columbus. Holtmann admitted that he couldn’t have anticipated this opportunity coming about when it did.

“I don’t think you ever know exactly what it’s going to look like, each guy’s path is different,” Holtmann said to the group of media gathered. “So, I think you really just try to put in quality work and see where that takes you. Obviously, I didn’t envision this, and i don’t know that most people, when they arrive at a place like this, know how it’s going to happen.”

Holtmann spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at Butler, leading the team to a Sweet Sixteen appearance last season. It was announced Friday that Holtmann was vacating that role to take over the Buckeyes’ program, but it’s clear he’s carrying many of the priorities he instilled with the Bulldogs on to the Buckeyes.

Holtmann met with players on the current Ohio State roster on Friday, saying his philosophy for his team will be “aggressive, attacking, physical and tough-minded on the court.”

Holtmann is the 14th coach in OSU program history. He succeeds another former Butler head coach, Thad Matta. Matta spent 13 seasons at the helm of the Buckeyes hoops program.

“I think one of the reasons you come to a place like this is because you understand the expectations that come with it,” Holtmann acknowledged. “ We’re certainly not going to shy away from that. We understand we have some work ahead of us, and i think our guys are excited about that. This is a proud program that’s used to competing for championships, that’s used to competing in the NCAA tournament.”

OSU missed the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

Holtmann has at least one assistant from his Butler staff set to join him in Columbus, Mike Schrage. Terry Johnson and Ryan Pedon have also been extended offers to join Holtmann’s Ohio State staff.