Head of Creekside Middle School becomes new Carmel High School principal

CARMEL, Ind. – An existing employee of Carmel Clay Schools will be the new principal of Carmel High School.

The school corporation has announced that Creekside Middle School Principal Dr. Thomas Harmas will replace John Williams, who retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

The Board of Trustees approved Superintendent Dr. Nicholas D. Wahl’s recommendation at its meeting Monday night.

Harmas has been at Creekside for 14 years and says he will bookend his career at the high school.

“I look forward to spending the rest of my career at Carmel High School,” said the 56-year-old. “This is a destination job for me.”

Before Creekside, Harmas was a principal at Mt. Vernon Middle School and an assistant principal at Tipton High School. He also helped open the new Avon High School.

Harmas will join the Carmel High School staff immediately and Wahl will begin to search for a new principal at Creekside. He intends to name Harmas’ replacement before school starts.