Easy tips for keeping online dating safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis woman told police she was carjacked on a first date this week after meeting the man on an online dating website.

In addition to getting to a know a potential date a little bit before you meet them and having that initial meeting in a public place, dating and communications expert Lisa Mitchell said there are some things you can do before that first date to test the person's temperament.

"(Online dating) is really the primary format the way people that are connecting right now and there are so many unknowns in that format," Mitchell said. "But there are a couple of ways you can vet your dates before you blindly show up and hope for the best.”

Mitchell explained if you're texting back and forth with a prospect it is not a bad idea to take a break to see how they respond to the silence.

Also, before the first date you can change a small detail like the time or location and see how the person responds.

“It helps to bring those more aggressive behaviors to the surface," Mitchell said. "And sometimes that will escalate into multiple responses that get more aggressive or more derogatory as the person feels they are being dismissed or being rejected.”

Mitchell added utilizing the buddy system when dating online is always a good idea. She gives the time and location of her first dates as well as the name and contact information of the man she's going out with to a friend beforehand and then tells the man about that.

"I joke around and say, 'I have my safety buddy. My friend also has your information so if I come up missing you’re the first suspect.'"

Mitchell said while it can be awkward talking to the person on the phone before meeting can also be beneficial.