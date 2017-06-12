× Company recalls rawhide dog chews that could sicken pets

A company voluntarily recalled multiple brands of rawhide dog chews sold in stores and online in the U.S.

United Pet Group said the rawhide chews were made in facilities that used a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid during the manufacturing process in Mexico and Colombia. A supplier in Brazil also used the compound, which is a microbial chemical used for cleaning food processing equipment. The compound is not approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

The company received limited reports of pet illnesses involving the chews, which can involve vomiting and diarrhea. Customers who received the affected chews said they had an unpleasant odor.

Dogs may experience several symptoms if they’ve been exposed to quaternary ammonium, such as reduced appetite and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting.

The products included in the recall came from United Pet Group’s distribution facility in Edwardsville, Ill., and have an expiration date from 06/01/2019 through 5/31/2020 on the back of the package.

The recall includes the following products:

American Beefhide United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the American Beefhide brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Digest-eeze United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Digest-eeze brand on the label. This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured by:

Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit) United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.

The recall is limited to dog chews that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected. The products also have the following information on the back of the package:

United Pet Group, a Division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. 3001 Commerce St. Blacksburg, VA 24060 1-800-645-5154

“We take our responsibility to pets and their owners seriously and we are continuing to investigate the cause of this problem,” the company wrote about the recall. “We are implementing changes across the affected manufacturing facilities in order to prevent this problem from reoccurring in the future. United Pet Group is also working with retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and removed from inventory.”

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. EST for a refund.