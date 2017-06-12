× Bridge construction will close State Road 9 near Pendleton at end of month

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors plan to close State Road 9 just south of Pendleton to rebuild the bridge over Lick Creek in southern Madison County starting on or after Monday, June 26.

The bridge is located about two miles south of Pendleton between Madison County Roads 950 and 1050 South.

The bridge construction will require closing State Road 9 for up to 150 days. During the road closure, through highway traffic will be directed around the construction via U.S. 36/State Road 67 and State Road 234.

All work on the project is expected to be complete in November.