Anderson couple makes long-awaited trip to Ethiopia to bring home adopted son

ANDERSON, Ind.– An Anderson family is finally on their way to Ethiopia to reunite with their 3-year-old adopted son.

The Ethiopian government approved the adoption after a letter sent by Sen. Todd Young to Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Jon and Rachel Oren started the adoption process in 2015 and were matched with the now toddler. Last month, they boarded a plane planning to bring Genene home from an orphanage in Ethiopia. But during their trip, the country suspended inter-country adoptions.

The Orens said they were able to become the young boy’s legal guardians while there, but that the paperwork needed to obtain his visa was denied.

In Sen. Young’s letter, which you can read in its entirety here, he said Congress would like to work with him to “ensure that orphans in Ethiopia have the opportunity to find safe, loving and permanent homes.”

When he arrives in his new home in Anderson this weekend, Genene will surely receive a warm welcome from the Orens’ three biological daughters and their 8-year-old son who was also adopted from Ethiopia.