9-year-old girl fatally shot by father showing gun to kids in Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Police say a 9-year-old girl in northwestern Indiana was shot to death when her father’s firearm accidentally discharged.

Olivia Hummel died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head at their home in Hobart.

Police spokesman Lt. James Gonzales says the girl’s brothers told officers that their father’s gun discharged as he showed it to them.

The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains jailed Monday at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the father is facing charges of child neglect and possibly reckless homicide. Hobart police and Lake County prosecutors are expected to announce charges Monday.