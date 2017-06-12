6-year-old donates piggy bank money to help save Nickel Plate Line: ‘Please save our train’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Those fighting to save Hamilton County’s Nickel Plate Rail Line have a new pint-sized ally.

Six-year-old Olivia Schmidt recently visited the railroad, which city officials want to convert into a greenway similar to the Monon Trail.

Olivia and her family had such a good time riding the caboose train in Forest Park, she later returned with a handmade card with the words “Please save our train,” according to an Indiana Transportation Museum Facebook post.

Olivia even reportedly inserted the contents of her piggy bank in the card as a donation to the museum.

“This is just one of the many reasons we do what we do, and why we stand to #SavetheNickelPlate for the legacy of the railroad past, present and future,” said the museum. “Thank You, Olivia and family!”

A growing number of people have come together in protest since the plans to convert the rail line were announced. Thousands have signed an online petition.