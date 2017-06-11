Muncie teen fatally shocked by power line following crash

Posted 9:39 am, June 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45AM, June 11, 2017

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old man was killed in Muncie early Sunday morning when he came in contact with an electrical line brought down during a crash.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander James Cullum was driving along Wheeling Avenue south of County Road 1070-N when he over corrected and went off the roadway. His 2007 Toyota car then went down an embankment into a fence post and struck a utility pole.

The sheriff’s office says Cullum got out of the vehicle and at some point grabbed an electrical line, which fatally electrocuted him.

The Star Press reports that Cullum had attended Wes-Del High School and Ivy Tech Community College.

Cullum reportedly called a family member from the scene and a call was also placed to 911, before he stepped out of his vehicle.

The traffic accident and the teen’s electrocution are being investigated as separate incidents.

