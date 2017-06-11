× Market District toasted crumb tilapia recalled by Giant Eagle

CARMEL, Ind. – Giant Eagle has announced that they are voluntarily recalling Market District’s toasted crumb tilapia.

According to a press release, the product contains an undeclared milk allergen. People who are severely sensitive to milk may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The toasted crumb tilapia is part of a national recall issued by Slade Gorton and Co.

The tilapia was available for purchase in store from March 10 through June 9. Customers who have purchased the product should dispose of it or return it to Market District for a full refund.

Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.