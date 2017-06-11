× Lawrence shooting leaves teen in critical, but stable condition

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Late Saturday night, police responded to reports of a person shot near the 4000 block of Normal Avenue.

Upon arrival, around 12:43 authorities discovered an 18-year-old male who was shot once in the abdomen by another male.

The two men, who knew each other, got into a confrontation, and the suspect shot the teen with a small caliber gun.

Police say the victim was originally shot inside of a residence, but then ran down the street to another residence to call 911.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Officials are still looking for the suspect.