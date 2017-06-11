× Indiana officials warn about dangers of blue-green algae

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Warmer weather brings people to lakes for swimming, boating and fishing, but Indiana officials are warning residents about the dangers of blue-green algae.

Limnologist Bill Jones studies inland waters. He tells The Bloomington Herald Times (http://bit.ly/2rae5MW ) that blue-green algae can produce a variety of toxic compounds. He says while most algae aren’t dangerous, blue-green algae can cause rashes, sickness and even death.

Blue-green algae can regulate buoyancy in water so the algae rise to the surface in warm weather in order to get sunlight.

Jones says to stay away from pond scum floating in bodies of water.

Ken Severson with the Indiana State Department of Health says the department hasn’t confirmed human illness related to freshwater algal bloom in the past three years.

