IN Focus: Holcomb returns from DC, travels to Europe next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) will head overseas next week, after returning from a trip to Washington, DC on Thursday.

Holcomb and INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness spent the day in the nation’s capital, as part of a group meeting with President Donald Trump dealing with his administration’s infrastructure proposal.

President Trump is working to build support for the $1 trillion plan he’s launching this week. The president has already claimed that the work will be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Vice President Mike Pence was also in attendance. He tweeted about the meeting Thursday afternoon, saying it was a productive lunch.