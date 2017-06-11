IN Focus: Donnelly, Banks react to Comey, Coats testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - To various degrees, Indiana's elected officials are reacting to this week's bombshell testimony in Congress from former FBI director James Comey.

In the video above, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) share their views on the Comey testimony, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In a statement, Sen. Donnelly said: “Director Comey's testimony today was an important step in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia’s interference in our election and the potential involvement of US citizens in that effort. The American people deserve answers about Russia’s efforts to influence our election so those responsible can be held accountable, and we can take the necessary steps to better protect ourselves in the future. Those are goals I share with colleagues, Republican and Democratic, and why I welcomed the news of someone as experienced and respected as Robert Mueller being selected as special counsel."

Rep. Banks also issued a statement after Comey's testimony on Thursday, calling the President's actions "inappropriate" but not unlawful.

"My approach to this whole situation is simple - we need to follow the facts," said Banks. "(DNI Coats) testified that he never felt pressured to interefere in the ongoing investigation. Today, Mr. Comey described some inappropriate interactions with President Trump but made it clear that President has not interfered in any way with the FBI's investigation or engaged in illegal behavior. Mr. Comey also said that the President was never personally under investigation."

"Those hoping for fireworks or a smoking may be disappointed by (Thursday's) hearing, but I am hopeful that now Congress can let the independent prosecutor do his job and draw conclusions once the official investigation is complete. We need to focus on the major legislative challenges before us, like reforming our broken tax code, rebuilding our military and improving the care our veterans receive."