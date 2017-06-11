Home invasion suspect flees after Owen County resident fires shots

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Owen County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home Sunday morning.

The home invasion happened near Cunot around 5:30 a.m.

Detectives say the homeowner heard a noise, so he got up and grabbed his gun. He realized someone was in the home and reportedly shot at the intruder twice. Officers say both of the shots missed and the suspect got away.

Police say the homeowner suffered minor injuries, but they did not elaborate on what kind or how he got them.

There’s no suspect description at this time, but police are encouraging the public to come forward with any relevant information. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 812-829-4874.

