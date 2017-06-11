× Federal agencies recognize Ivy Tech cyber security program

INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College is being recognized for academic excellence in its cyber defense education program.

School officials said Friday that the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency bestowed the designation — which is good through 2022 — on the school.

The college offers degrees, certificates and technical certificates in cyber security and information assurance.

Ivy Tech says the number of jobs in the cyber security field is growing. To help meet that demand it launched the school’s Center for Cyber Security.

The federal agencies formally presented the school with the designation on Wednesday at a summit in Huntsville, Alabama.