Simple argument escalates to shooting, teen suspect under arrest

Posted 9:19 pm, June 10, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police say they believe a simple argument escalated and led to a senseless shooting Saturday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

Just before 12:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 5100 block of Milhouse Road on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Daniel Cook laying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cook was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

The 16-year-old suspect initially fled the scene and police set up a perimeter.

About one half hour later, the suspect, still armed, was spotted by officers and was apprehended with the help of police dogs.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.  The suspect is charged as a juvenile and has been taken to the Juvenile Intake Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s