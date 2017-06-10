Protesters, anti-protesters square off at “March Against Sharia”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, IN-- A "March Against Sharia" event taking place in dozens of cities across the country drew protesters and counter-protesters outside the statehouse Saturday.

Protesters said they were denouncing sharia law and promoting human rights, while anti-protesters showed up to say refugees are welcome and denounce any form of hate. That all created heated moments, with police having to step in the middle at one point.

The marches were hosted by the group Act for America. It said sharia law runs contrary to basic human rights. Protesters in downtown Indianapolis said they're speaking out against genital mutilation and honor killings.

"We're also for the United States Constitution as it reads to protect your right of freedom of speech," Randy Kemp, with Act for America, said.

The demonstration came just a day after after Muslim community leaders asked Muslims to not counter demonstrate.

"The real worry is that this sort of thing incites other actions, possibly more hate speech or more violence," Razi Nalim, the president of Muslim Alliance Indiana, said during a press conference Friday.

The demonstration also comes after central Indiana religious community leaders condemned a billboard on I-465.

"The billboard is a symptom of increasing incivility towards Muslims," Charlie Wiles, the executive directer for the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, said.

Protesters said they did not put up the billboard.

Counter-protesters made sure their message was seen, too. They held signs welcoming refugees and denouncing hate. Political leaders also spoke out on social media.

Before Saturday's event, Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted "While this display and today's plannned protest are incredibly disheartening, we will continue to come together to reject hate #IndyWelcomesAll"

Rep. Andre Carson also made a statement on Facebook. He wrote:

"Today, Islamophobic rallies are being held across the country, including here in Indianapolis. Today’s rally is an attempt to paint all Muslims as dangerous and un-American, despite generations of evidence pointing to peaceful coexistence and valuable contribution to our society. It saddens me that this rally is being held in our great city, which prides itself for its tolerance and acceptance of differences. Now, more than ever, we must come together and support one another from viewpoints and groups that seek to divide us. #CounterACTHate"