Knozone Action Day called for Sunday and Monday

Posted 4:07 pm, June 10, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Office of Sustainability has issued another Knozone Action Day for Sunday, June 11 and Monday, June 12.

The air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive individuals, especially active children, the elderly, and anyone suffering from lung disease or other serious health problems.

Sensitive groups throughout central Indiana are encouraged to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors on Knozone Air Quality Action Days.

Every day, and especially on Knozone Action Days, residents are encouraged to reduce their contribution to ground-level ozone through these simple actions:

  • Reduce vehicle idling, including in drive-thru lanes
  • Use active forms of transportation (walking, biking or public transportation)
  • Fill gas tanks and mow after 7 p.m.

