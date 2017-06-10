× Carmel Police respond to fatal crash Saturday morning

CARMEL, Ind. — An accident investigation team was called to the scene of a late Friday night crash on US-31 SB near mile marker 129.

Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to reports of an accident with injury under the 146th street overpass.

Based on preliminary information, it appears a black 2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4-door was traveling southbound US 31 in the northbound lanes.

The black Chevrolet then collided head on with a blue 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck (towing a trailer) as it was traveling northbound US 31 near the 146th Street overpass.

The driver of the black Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No criminal charges are being sought.