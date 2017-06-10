× Authorities in Kokomo seek suspect after gas station robberies

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are seeking an armed suspect after a One Stop Express gas station was robbed on May 18.

At around 11:22 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the One Stop Express in the 2600 block of N. Washington St. on a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk said the suspect entered the gas station and reportedly ran to the back of the store. Officers spoke to a witness who observed the suspect enter with a gun.

The witness reportedly pulled out his own gun and told the suspect to stop. The suspect allegedly did not stop and ran out of the store in a southwest direction.

The suspect was described as a white male, late teens to early twenties in age, approximately 5-10” with a thin build and wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.

Around a half hour after the One Stop Express was reportedly robbed, police responded to the 4000 block of S. 00 East West to a Marathon gas station on the report of a robbery.

Police believe the same suspect committed both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.