Today will be a little warmer with a few more clouds, but humidity won't be oppressive. Our average high is 80 and we'll top out at 82 this afternoon with breezier conditions from the SW at 10-20mph.

We have a small T-storm chance for the afternoon hours NORTH of I-70. Any storm will be brief and most will stay entirely dry through the day today.

We can expect entirely dry conditions in Indy today, which means Zoobilation will be DRY tonight. It will be a warm evening with scattered clouds and moderate humidity. Here is an hour-by-hour look.

Temperatures will climb heading into the weekend with oppressive humidity returning Sunday. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s on Sunday afternoon.

The air temperature will get into the 90s for the first time in 2017 on Monday and Tuesday with heat indices near 100. Thunderstorm chances go up for the middle of next week.