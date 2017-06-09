Serious heat builds in late in the weekend with heat indices near 100 early next week

Posted 6:12 am, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, June 9, 2017

Today will be a little warmer with a few more clouds, but humidity won't be oppressive. Our average high is 80 and we'll top out at 82 this afternoon with breezier conditions from the SW at 10-20mph.

We have a small T-storm chance for the afternoon hours NORTH of I-70. Any storm will be brief and most will stay entirely dry through the day today.

We can expect entirely dry conditions in Indy today, which means Zoobilation will be DRY tonight. It will be a warm evening with scattered clouds and moderate humidity. Here is an hour-by-hour look.

Temperatures will climb heading into the weekend with oppressive humidity returning Sunday. Heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s on Sunday afternoon.

The air temperature will get into the 90s for the first time in 2017 on Monday and Tuesday with heat indices near 100. Thunderstorm chances go up for the middle of next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s