Chris Holtmann to leave Butler, take job at Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler University’s Chris Holtmann has decided to leave Indy to take a job with Ohio State University, CBS4 has confirmed.

A source told CBS4 for that Holtmann’s departure was a “done deal.”

Previously, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, citing sources, said Holtmann agreed to an eight-year deal, a report echoed by David Woods with our media partners at the IndyStar. The Columbus Dispatch also reported that Holtmann would be the new basketball coach at Ohio State.

Holtmann had reportedly emerged as the front-runner for the job after Thad Matta was fired this week, creating a vacancy for the Buckeyes. Matta, who played college basketball and coached at Butler, had spent 13 seasons in Columbus.

Holtmann has been a hot coaching prospect, having been previously linked to openings at North Carolina State, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech. In each of those cases, he decided to stay at Butler.

Holtmann had a 70-31 record in three seasons with the Bulldogs and was named coach of the year in the Big East after last season, when he steered Butler to a 25-9 record and the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2011.

He signed an extension in April that was meant to keep him at Butler through 2024-2025.

Other rumored candidates for the Ohio State job included Creighton’s Greg McDermott and Xavier’s Chris Mack.