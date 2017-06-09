Police find dozens of birds at home on near southeast side in connection with cockfighting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors woke up to a large police presence on the near southeast side early Friday morning.

Several investigators were called to a home in the 1700 block of Gimber Street in connection with an investigation into cockfighting.

More than a hundred birds were found on the property. Police said a family—two adults and three children—live in the residence. An adult male was arrested and could face multiple felony charges.

According to Jennifer Reske, deputy director for the Indiana Gaming Commission, an anonymous tip led to the investigation.

Reske said it’s believed the birds were kept inside the home to be raised and trained for animal fighting. The commission is working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges in the case.

Reske said it’s highly unusual for birds to be kept in a residential area. Usually, such discoveries are made in rural areas.