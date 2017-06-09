LIVE STREAM: Behind the scenes at Zoobilation 2017

PHOTO GALLERY: Fashion, food, and fun at Zoobilation 2017

Posted 5:34 pm, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:50PM, June 9, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo transformed into a “tropical adventure” on Friday for Zoobilation 2017.

The zoo hosts the largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser each year to raise money for its animal conservation mission. Last year they raised more than $2.2 million.

The special event attracts about 5,500 “party animals” for an evening of live music and dancing, specialty drinks, and indulgent cuisine from over 70 top restaurants in central Indiana. In total, 300,000 food samples will be handed out, and the restaurants donate everything to help with the zoo’s mission.

This year the zoo is celebrating the arrival of the macaws! CBS4 is a proud media sponsor of Zoobilation 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s