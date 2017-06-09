LIVE STREAM: Behind the scenes at Zoobilation 2017

Indianapolis Zoo announces award winners at Zoobilation 2017

Posted 7:01 pm, June 9, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Zoobilation, focuses on fashion, fun, and FOOD!

Seventy-two top restaurants in central Indiana donated over 300,000 samples of food to help with the zoo’s animal conservation mission.

The restaurants also battled amongst each other to impress the judges and guests in order to win one of the coveted awards.

The following is a list of this year’s award winners!

Best Appetizer: Harry and Izzy’s

Best Entree: Maple Leaf Farms

Best Dessert: Vida

Best Decor: Cretia’s Cake

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s