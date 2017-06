PENDLETON, Ind. — All lanes of northbound I-69 are closed near Pendleton after an early Friday morning crash.

The crash happened near State Road 38. Some traffic is getting by on the shoulder, but officials expected the closure to last several hours.

Around 5:30 a.m., Madison County EMA estimated that cleanup would take one or two hours. Northbound I-69 is closed from State Road 13 (exit 214) to State Road 38.

This is a developing story.