Get ready for the warmest weekend of the year

A warm front will approach the state overnight and bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, mainly over the northern third of the state. Although we'll have a chance for storms we are not expecting heavy rain.

The passing of the warm front will bring the heat and humidity back for the weekend. This will be the warmest weekend of the year, expect highs near 90 by Sunday.

We'll warm into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler air arrives late next week.

Temperatures moved above average on Friday.

Our dry spell has now reached 12 days.

Lots of big events are happening this weekend.

We'll have a dry, warm Saturday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

We'll have a daily chance for rain next week.