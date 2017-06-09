LIVE STREAM: Behind the scenes at Zoobilation 2017

Get ready for the warmest weekend of the year

Posted 5:31 pm, June 9, 2017, by

A warm front will approach the state overnight and bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, mainly over the northern third of the state.  Although we'll have a chance for storms we are not expecting heavy rain.

The passing of the warm front will bring the heat and humidity back for the weekend. This will be the warmest weekend of the year, expect highs near 90 by Sunday.

We'll warm into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler air arrives late next week.

Temperatures moved above average on Friday.

Our dry spell has now reached 12 days.

Lots of big events are happening this weekend.

We'll have a dry, warm Saturday.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

We'll have a daily chance for rain next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s