LIVE STREAM: Behind the scenes at Zoobilation 2017

First inaugural CrimeCon comes to Indianapolis

Posted 6:35 pm, June 9, 2017, by

 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --A celebration of motives, murder and mystery is now underway in downtown Indianapolis.

 

The inaugural CrimeCon convention looks at everything true crime. The weekend long event kicked off Friday morning at the JW Mariott.

 

“So this is our first one, we’re kind of going to learn with everybody else,” event organizer Kevin Balfe said.

 

During the event fans can experience everything from to escape rooms, to mock trials, book signings and talks with personalities like Nancy Grace.

 

Organizers say they chose Indianapolis for the first ever CrimeCon because it’s a city that knows how to host big events.

 

“I also love that it was so accessible for people that wanted to drive from major cities around here. If you go to Vegas pretty much everybody has to fly to Vegas. So I think Indy geographically and the type of people that live here are exactly what we wanted and so far it’s amazing” Balfe said.

 

There still are passes available for CrimeCon, they can be purchased at the venue or on the CrimeCon website.

The event will run through the end of the weekend.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s