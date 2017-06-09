Cooper Neese re-commits to Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler basketball is looking for another head coach after Chris Holtmann accepted the job at Ohio State.

Where does that leave Holtmann’s five-man recruiting class?

Two have already said they’ll stay with Butler, including Cloverdale shooter Cooper Neese.

“Coach Holtmann called me in the morning to tell me he was taking the job,” said Neese after Indiana All-Stars practice Friday. “My initial reaction? I was shocked like everyone else, but I understood. There are jobs you can’t turn down and he’s doing it for his family. I could tell it was hard for him to leave Butler.”

Neese also said his commitment has not wavered.

“Butler’s still number one on my list. If anything else comes up and I’m sure it won’t, but it’s all Butler for me. I’m just an incoming freshman. I don’t have a lot of say, but having a coach who knows the Butler way would be great.”

The Cloverdale star also thinks the rest of his recruiting class is staying put.

“I think they’re on board. They’re coming to Butler, because it’s Butler. I think they understand the Butler way and we’re all really excited.”

Butler hopes to name a new head coach as soon as possible, just ahead of the important July recruiting period.