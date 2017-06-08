× State Road 135 repairs to begin this week in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation will initiate repairs on State Road 135 between S.R. 144 in Bargersville and Stones Crossing east of the Center Grove in Johnson County. Asphalt patching will continue from Thursday thru the weekend in the daytime hours—requiring lane restrictions at work sites.

On Friday and Saturday, June 9th and 10th, crews will make concrete repairs along this section of S.R. 135. These patches will require single-lane closures while the concrete cures.

This work will continue through next week as well during the daytime hours.

The $6.1 million pavement preservation project will focus on these segments of S.R. 135 and U.S. Highway 31:

U.S. 31 between County Line Road and Stop 18

S.R. 135 between Curry Road and County Line Road

S.R. 135 between Bargersville and Stones Crossing

INDOT officials anticipate that milling and paving operations will begin on the U.S. 31 section around June 19. That work will be done during overnight hours.