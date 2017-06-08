× Report: Holtmann front-runner for Ohio State head coaching position

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With a vacant Ohio State head coaching job, reports have been surfacing all week long that Butler head coach Chris Holtmann is a front-runner for the Buckeye job.

Thursday evening CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that, “Ohio State has zeroed in on Butler’s Chris Holtmann, per a source. Deal could be done as early as Friday.”

Ohio State has zeroed in on Butler's Chris Holtmann, per a source. Deal could be done as early as Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 9, 2017

Our partners at the IndyStar have confirmed the report as well.

BREAKING: Source confirms #Butler's Chris Holtmann in talks with Ohio State to become its new basketball coach. Not done yet, source says. — David Woods (@DavidWoods007) June 9, 2017

The interest from the Big Ten school comes after Holtmann led the Bulldogs to one of the most successful seasons in program history, as the team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. It was the third consecutive season Butler made the tournament under Holtmann.

Holtmann agreed to a contract extension with Butler in April, that runs through 2024-2025.