Report: Holtmann front-runner for Ohio State head coaching position

Posted 10:32 pm, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46PM, June 8, 2017

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 25: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs questions a call during the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates in an NCAA college basketball game at Prudential Center on January 25, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Butler defeated Seton Hall 61-54. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With a vacant Ohio State head coaching job, reports have been surfacing all week long that Butler head coach Chris Holtmann is a front-runner for the Buckeye job.

Thursday evening CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that, “Ohio State has zeroed in on Butler’s Chris Holtmann, per a source. Deal could be done as early as Friday.”

Our partners at the IndyStar have confirmed the report as well.

The interest from the Big Ten school comes after Holtmann led the Bulldogs to one of the most successful seasons in program history, as the team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. It was the third consecutive season Butler made the tournament under Holtmann.

Holtmann agreed to a contract extension with Butler in April, that runs through 2024-2025.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s