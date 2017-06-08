Muncie ARF caring for malnourished dog and her puppies

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Muncie Animal Rescue Fund has announced that they have taken in a severally emaciated dog and her puppies.

Emma and her puppies were reportedly found under a deck by a woman and were transported to Muncie ARF for help.

According to their Facebook page, one of the puppies had already passed away before arriving at ARF. A vet reported that Emma has “more round and hook worms than he has ever seen in a dog.”

The fund reports that Emma and her pups have been bathed, fed and dewormed as of Thursday night. Their Facebook post says that they hope the pups pull through and that there are a few is worse shape than others.

Their post also states that Emma’s stool sample had grass and seeds in it, which indicates she was eating whatever she could to survive.

The ARF says the number one thing that they need right now is canned Pedigree or Iams puppy food.

Donations can be made for their general care by visiting www.munciearf.com.