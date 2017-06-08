Lawrence Central senior in wheelchair walks across stage to receive diploma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Lawrence Central student who has difficulty walking was able to proudly walk across the stage last night at her graduation.

Kiera Lee suffers from a generative disease, and as a result she is usually in a wheelchair. But Lee was determined to walk on the biggest day of her life.

Lee has been doing extra physical therapy, and last night she managed to walk across the stage to get her diploma.

The spokesperson for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township told FOX59 that there were many, many happy tears.

A videographer with the school district provided us with this heartwarming video.