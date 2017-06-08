× Jugs containing lethal pesticides possibly sold in southern Indiana

ROCKPORT, Ind. – An unlicensed individual may have sold non-labeled water or milk jugs containing weed killer containing paraquat in Rockport, Indiana, according to the Office of Indiana State Chemist.

Paraquat is a federally restricted-use pesticide that can be life-threatening to humans if ingested. A toxic dose can be as little as 10-15 milliliters (less than ½ ounce).

If you’ve purchased or received one of these non-labeled pesticide products or know of someone who has, avoid use and all human contact immediately.

For safe handling and legal, no-cost disposal guidance, immediately contact the Office of Indiana State Chemist at 800-893-6637 or the Rockport Police Department at 812-649-6049.