INDOT to close U.S. 31 in Crothersville on Saturday for event

Posted 11:34 am, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, June 8, 2017

Crothersville Parade - picture courtesy of Jackson County tourism

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation has permitted a closure of U.S. Highway 31 in Crothersville in Jackson County for the community’s 42nd annual Red, White & Blue Parade Saturday, June 10th.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., traffic will be routed around the U.S. 31 closure between Walnut and Moore Streets.  Restrictions should be lifted around 2 p.m.

Crothersville police will provide traffic control.

Saturday’s parade is part of Crothersville’s Red, White & Blue Festival, which features music and variety acts, photo contests, pie/cake contests, a baby contest, a 5K run/walk and fireworks.  There will be arts and crafts, food booths, carnival rides and an antique tractor display

