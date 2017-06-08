× Indianapolis Public Schools offering free breakfast and lunch during summer break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IPS will continue to offer free meal service to students during summer break.

The district will offer free breakfast and lunch at select locations from June 12 – July 21.

IPS is offering the free meals at 34 locations, an increase of five locations from last year and 15 from two years ago.

For the first time, IPS is expanding its service to include a pilot project at an apartment complex to serve meals to as many students as possible when school is out.

“We have found that the lack of transportation to the school locations can be a barrier for some students to receive the much needed meals during the summer,” said Director of Foodservice Dena Bond. “We know that food insecurity is a big issue in our community, so we want to continue to explore ways to bring food to children in their home environments, when it might not be possible for them to come to us.”

The Haughville and Irvington library branches are also being utilized as meal locations.

For the complete list of locations and times of service, go to www.myips.org.