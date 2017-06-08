× Harry Styles will come to Indianapolis on solo tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Harry Styles’ world tour will make a stop in the Circle City during the summer of 2018, but tickets for the show go on sale this month.

Indianapolis is one of 56 new tour dates added due to “overwhelming demand.”

Country star Kacey Musgraves will accompany the former One Direction member during the U.S. and Canada legs of the tour.

Styles is expected to perform songs that appear on his self-titled debut album that was released on May 12.

Fans interested in buying tickets to the show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse can purchase them on TicketMaster.com starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Click here for additional ticket information.