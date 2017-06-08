× Greenwood man sentenced to six years for fatally shooting 16-year-old boy

FRANKLIN, Ind.– A Greenwood man was sentenced Thursday for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy earlier this year.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 15 in the 2000 block of Jaden Lane in the Pebble Creek Subdivision. Police found the body of Zachary Edwards in the backseat of a white Chevrolet Malibu around 1:30 a.m.

The person who called police thought the person may be passed out, but officers found he had a single gunshot wound to the head.

Two teenage boys showed up at the scene with their parents and identified the shooter as Isaac Stinemetz, who was 18 at the time of the shooting.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old witnesses said Stinemetz and the victim were arguing when Stinemetz pulled a handgun out and shot the victim once. The gun was recovered from a storm drain.

After his arrest, Stinemetz told police he thought the pistol was unloaded. After the shooting, he said he panicked and fled.

On Thursday, Stinemetz was sentenced to six years on one count of reckless homicide and one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

At the sentencing, Deputy Prosecutor Drew Foster argued for an aggravated sentence.

“The most disturbing thing about this crime is the callousness in the defendant acted. Instead of calling 911 or giving aid to Zach, he ran from the scene and hid his gun and buried his head in the ground. If the defendant just shown a little bit of humanity, Zach may still be here today,” said Foster.

Stinemetz faced a sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison. Judge Loyd sentenced Stinemetz to a maximum of six years, with three to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction. The remaining time will be suspended to probation. He was also sentenced to one year on a misdemeanor charge, which will run concurrently to the other count.