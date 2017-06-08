Gov. Holcomb visits D.C. for meeting over Trump’s infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON — Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness spent Thursday in the nation’s capital.

They were part of a group meeting with President Donald Trump about his administration’s infrastructure proposal.

President Trump is working to build support for the $1 trillion plan he’s launching this week.

The president has already claimed that the work will be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Vice President Mike Pence was also in attendance. He tweeted about the meeting Thursday afternoon, saying it was a productive lunch.