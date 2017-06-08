Former IMPD officer David Bisard to be released from prison this week

Posted 12:30 pm, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, June 8, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former IMPD officer David Bisard will be released from prison in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 11.

Bisard is serving time for drunk driving, reckless homicide, and criminal recklessness after he plowed into a group of motorcyclists on August 6, 2010.

He was on duty at the time of the crash, and his BAC was 0.19, which is more than twice the legal driving limit in Indiana.

Motorcyclist Eric Wells was killed in the crash, and Mary Mills and Kurt Weekly were severely injured.

Bisard was convicted on November 5, 2013 and sentenced to 16 years in prison, with 3 years suspended.

He was originally scheduled to be released on April 29, 2018, but he earned credit while he was in prison.

He earned an associate degree, which took a full year off of his sentence, and he also earned credit for vocation education and for completing a substance abuse class.

Bisard will be on probation with his license suspended for the next 3 years.

