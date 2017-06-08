Demolition began Thursday on Ball State’s LaFollette Complex

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University started the demolition of the LaFollette Complex Thursday.

The dorm was built in 1967 and was home to around 1,900 Cardinals.

Mysch/Hurst and Woody/Shales Halls will be the first of five to be demolished.

LaFollette is named for Dr. Robert LaFollete, who was a social science department head at the university from 1921 to 1961.

The complex consists of four eight-story towers and a 10-story tower in the center that was used to house mainly international students.

According to The Star Press, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter said that he came up with the recipes, specifications, equipment and business plan while living on the fifth floor in 1982.

Multiple projects are included in the demolition; one will reportedly remove asbestos materials and another will remove mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

The third will demolish all remaining parts of the same three sections.

Take a look at some pictures from the demolition site on Thursday.