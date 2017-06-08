Christ Church Cathedral Women’s Strawberry Festival continues annual community outreach event

LIVESTREAM: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies in front of Senate committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With a  sun-kissed day providing the backdrop, the 52nd Christ Church Cathedral Women’s Strawberry Festival got underway Thursday on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

With a crowd of nearly 20,000 expected for the event, Festival goers enjoyed various strawberry desserts made by the women of Christ Church and doled out by 300 volunteers.

Festival organizers reported that nearly six ton of strawberries and 900 hundred gallons of ice cream were ordered to go with the church made shortcakes.

Officials with Christ Church Cathedral Women return over 90 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the strawberry desserts back to local, national and international charities.

