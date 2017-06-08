× Big Ten / ACC Challenge match-ups announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana will host Duke at Assembly Hall, while Purdue will welcome Louisville to Mackey Arena in the 18th Big Ten / ACC Challenge.

Exact dates and times have not been announced, but the games will take place November 27th-29th.

Both games are rematches from recent seasons. Indiana lost, 94-74 at Duke in 2015 and Purdue fell, 71-64 at Louisville last season.

The Hoosiers are 7-9 and the Boilermakers 9-7 all-time in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.

Notre Dame will be looking for its fourth straight win in the annual showcase when it visits Michigan State.

Other Big Ten / ACC Challenge match-ups:

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Miami at Minnesota

Penn State at North Carolina State

Boston College at Nebraska

Michigan at North Carolina

Clemson at Ohio State

Florida State at Rutgers

Maryland at Syracuse

Wisconsin at Virginia

Iowa at Virginia Tech

Illinois at Wake Forest