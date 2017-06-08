Another gorgeous day today, but brace yourself for high heat and humidity later this weekend and next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be ANOTHER spectacular day! Expect lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, light winds and low humidity right through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a couple degrees below average, but we'll make up for that with a BIG warming trend heading into the weekend and early next week.

The Strawberry Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monument Circle and goes until 4 p.m. Conditions will be perfect with no rain in the forecast!

A few ISOLATED T-storms will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry, and the best chance will be north of I-70.

As a result, we are calling for a DRY Zoobilation forecast. Temperatures will start off around 80 degrees at the start of the event and drop into the low 70s later in the evening with MODERATE humidity levels.

The temperature will continue to climb through the weekend.

The humidity will really jump up on Sunday. You can expect heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Early next week, we'll see the air temperature get into the 90s for the first time in 2017. Humidity levels will remain high on those days which means that our heat index may near 100 on Monday and Tuesday.