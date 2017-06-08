× A little warmer for Friday

We had a mild Thursday but a warm up is on the way. Temperatures will moves into the 80s Friday afternoon. A warm front will approach the state Friday night and bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, mainly over the northern third of the state. Although we’ll have a chance for storms we are not expecting heavy rain.

The passing of the warm front will bring the heat and humidity back for the weekend.

Expect highs near 90 by Sunday.

We’ll warm into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler air arrives late next week.

Thursday was our third consecutive day with below average temperatures.

Our dry spell has now reached 11 days.

Expect a warm evening for Zoobiliation with a slight chance of isolated t-storms.

So far this year we haven’t had any 90-degree heat.

The 90s will return early next week.

Not much rain is likely through early next week.