Woman’s tip in Las Vegas leads police to child’s badly decomposed body in Illinois garage

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Information from a woman who said her husband forced her into prostitution led investigators from Las Vegas to Illinois, where they found the decomposed body of a child inside a garage.

The woman said her husband, 34-year-old Jason Quate, was responsible for the child’s death in 2015. She told investigators the child’s remains could be found in the garage of a home on Russell Avenue in Centreville, Ill., according to KTVI. Police found the body Tuesday morning and said the remains were so badly decomposed that they couldn’t immediately determine the victim’s gender.

The woman told police that she and Quate met in Illinois but later moved to Las Vegas. She accused him of abusing her for years and told investigators that he forced her to prostitute herself.

Las Vegas police said the woman showed up at a shelter seeking assistance Monday night. She said her husband had forced her into sex trafficking for two years. She also said Quate abused her two children, who were still in the home.

“She stated that her husband was extremely abusive and had forced her to go out and solicit herself for prostitution and also was physically abusive to the children,” said Lt. Raymond Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

“She also gave us very disturbing details that she was not allowed to communicate with the children. She was forced to stay in a bedroom. The children could not speak with her and also that the children were never allowed to leave the house.”

Quate was taken into custody Tuesday morning on sex trafficking charges and may face additional counts. Police said two children were inside the home and showed signs of neglect and abuse. They were taken into protective custody.