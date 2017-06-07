× Traffic pattern shift on I-65 in Tippecanoe County to begin Friday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Wednesday that northbound I-65 traffic in Tippecanoe County will be shifted onto newly constructed median lanes from the 168 mile marker at State Road 38 to the 173 mile marker just north of State Road 26. That shift will begin on or after Friday, June 9, weather permitting.

I-65 northbound left lane traffic will be diverted onto the new added travel lane on the left side of the median guard rail. There is no access to exits at State Road 38 and State Road 26 from the left lane during this phase. The I-65 northbound right lane will be diverted onto the new added travel lane on the right side of the median guard rail and will have access to both exits.

During this time the contractor will be reconstructing the existing northbound lanes. Motorists are encouraged to be aware of the changes in traffic patterns.

The two southbound lanes will stay in their current configuration. Nighttime work on the northbound lanes occurs mainly between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The nearly $83 million dollar project is adding an additional lane both northbound and southbound from one half of a mile south of State Road 38 to nearly one mile north of State Road 25. This project also includes construction of four noise walls, widening of the S.R. 25, S.R. 26 and the Wildcat Creek Bridges. Four overhead bridges are also included in the project and are, C.R. 200 S., C.R. 500 E., C.R. 350 E. (Eisenhower Road) and C.R. 200 N.

This project is scheduled to be completed in early summer of 2018