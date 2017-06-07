× Time running out for Marsh to find buyer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh must find a buyer for its 44 remaining stores by the end of Wednesday.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and it was at that point that a judge set their deadline to find a buyer by June 7.

A number of companies have reportedly shown interest in buying the brand, but it doesn’t seem that there have been any actual bidders.

If there are several bidders that come forward, Marsh and all of its assets will go to auction on Monday. If no bids come in, every remaining location may close this summer.

People around the state are concerned that the closure of Marsh stores will lead to more so-called food deserts, areas where food sources are few and far between.

In light of Marsh’s situation, Indiana legislators plan to address the food desert problem during their summer session.